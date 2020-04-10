STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negligence: FIR registered against hospital for violating rules on corona

Published: 10th April 2020 08:34 AM

FIR

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have registered a case against the administration of the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh following a complaint from the SDM for negligence in dealing with coronavirus patients and violating the rules by handing over the body of a man, died of COVID-19, to his family without informing the matter to the authorities.

The police said the SDM alleged that on March 10, a 72-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital, and when she was transferred to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she tested positive of the virus. After that CDMO west issued instructions to hospital authorities to quarantine and test all the persons who came in contact with with the patient within the 5-metre periphery.

Following this, 82 people have been quarantined and six employees of the hospitals tested COVID-19 positive.  Even after that, the hospital did not deal carefully with the patient and handed over a COVID-19 positive patient to their kins, said the police.  

“A coronavirus patient, Khila Ram from Sonipat, Harayana, who was also admitted in the same ward was tested positive and died on April 4. The hospital authorities handed over the body his relatives without informing the local authorities and violating the guidelines on the dead body management for the COVID 19 patients issued by the government of India,” said the police.  

In a detailed enquiry, the DM West found that the family of Khila Ram also did not inform anyone regarding the disease and several persons attended the cremation of the deceased. The son of deceased was also tested positive, said the police.

An FIR under section 188/269/270 IPC and 3 Epidemic Act and Section 51B Disaster Management Act has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station against senior administration management of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital for negligence in informing the matter to local authorities and handing dead body of a corona victim in violation of government guidelines.

COVID-19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Comments

