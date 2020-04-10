STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Avoid 'Islamophobia fuelling' Nizamuddin updates from bulletins: Minority panel tells Delhi govt 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanks people of Odisha for support and cooperation in this crisis situation, says their discipline and sacrifice has helped the State in combating the threat

Published: 10th April 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

The fear of community transmission of the novel coronavirus has caused panic among several residents of Nizamuddin basti. (Photo |EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Thursday asked the Delhi government’s health department to stop mentioning Nizamuddin Markaz in its daily bulletins on coronavirus cases, stating that the “thoughtless classification was feeding into the Islamophobia agenda”.

In a letter to the secretary, Delhi Health Department, chairman of the panel Zafarul Islam Khan asked the department to drop any mention of “religious undertones” which can be exploited for political or communal purposes by “vested interests”.

The daily bulletins update the number of fresh coronavirus cases and deaths due to the epidemic including figures of those who were evacuated from Tablighi Jamat Markaz after they were stranded there due to lockdown.

According to the last updated bulletin on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi were 669 including 426 from the Markaz. “Such thoughtless classification is feeding into the Islamophobia agenda of the media and Hindutva forces and has been easily turned into a handle to attack Muslims across the country,” Khan alleged in his letter.

Khan’s letter comes a day after he issued notices to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking action in cases of hate crimes against Muslims, following the incident at Nizamuddin, which has become the country’s largest hotspot for coronavirus.

Muslims are being “attacked” in various areas, calls are being made for their “social boycott”, and a boy was “lynched” in the northwest Delhi, Khan wrote

He also stated that the World Health Organisation(WHO) has taken cognisance of this phenomenon and its Emergency Programme Director Mike Ryan has said countries should not profile novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in terms of religion or any other criteria, stated the letter.

Khan also pointed out the statement of Union Health ministry which has said that despite all precautions, if anybody catches the infection, it is not their fault. The advisory has requested citizens to “never spread names or identity” of those affected or under quarantine in their locality on the social media, Khan mentioned in the letter.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Minorities Commission Delhi government Nizamuddin Markaz Nizamuddin coronavirus Islamophobia Zafarul Islam Khan Delhi coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp