Delhi hospitals turning into COVID-19 hotspots

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two city-based hospitals – one private and one under the Delhi government – have reported many COVID-19 cases with many such cases, including healthcare workers of the city. Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, located in West Punjabi Bagh is a 400 bedded multi-super specialty one which runs a free OPD consultation to about 800 to 900 patients daily. The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) which is an independent and autonomous institution by the Delhi government providing cancer treatment has two branches, one in Dilshad Garden and others in Janakpuri.

Both these hospitals were not designated COVID-19 hospitals, yet still, DSCI so far has reported 24 positive cases, which includes doctors, nurses, sanitization workers, and three cancer patients. One of the COVID-19 cancer patients died on Friday. While the patients who were under treatment have been sent to GTB hospital, samples from 16 such patients have been collected who came in contact with the positive healthcare workers.

“We will do as per instruction of the state government, but cannot disclose right now if the patients are being traced or taken for quarantine,” said an official from the Shahdara DM office.In Maharaja Agrasen hospital, eight cases were found till Thursday owing to which the hospital also had to shut its OPD services. The Additional District Magistrate (West) issued a notice asking patients who visited the hospital between March 13 and April 7 to go for self-quarantine. Delhi Police has registered a case against the management of a city hospital for negligence in informing the local administration about coronavirus cases.

“Hospitals are hotspots around the world. No matter how stringent measures the measures taken by hospital administration it’s always difficult to keep hospitals sterile and infection-free. These things further the need of PPEs for healthcare professionals because they are less in number and are the lifeline of hospitals and if they fell sick or get into quarantine then the whole system might collapse. This puts a lot of people into danger because they will go unattended due to a lack of healthcare workers. Not just Agrasen and DSCI but all hospitals are underestimating the disease and not following strict protocols. The major reason is ICMR’s adamant nature who aren’t accepting stage 3 or community transmission and have restricted criteria for testing,” said Dr. Harjit Bhatti, president, Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum.