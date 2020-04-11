Delhi University plans to ensure smooth admission procedure amid coronavirus outbreak

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the 21-day lockdown nearing completion, Delhi University began initial preparations to conduct a smooth admission procedure for the academic year 2020-21. DU admission branch has asked all its college principals to form an admission team and list of courses. It has sent a seven pointer letter to all the institutions regarding admissions.

“The admission process was to begin this year early by April 3, but due to COVID-19 and lockdown, it could not take place, thus we have begun the preparation of initial process to conduct admissions smoothly once the lockdown is lifted,” said a DU official.The university plans to go completely digital including online verifications of certificates to minimise visits of students for physical verification for admission process.

In a letter written to the all the colleges, the Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai, said, “Admission Branch of DU is working towards strengthening the admissions process for 2020-21 to ensure smooth conduct of DU Entrance Test (DUET) and for student friendly merit-based admissions in the university. Several meetings in this regard have been done with the Competent Authorities of the University.”“A strong admission team be constituted by the College with nodal officer along with the contact details mobile number and Email ID and the same should be sent to admission branch,” read the letter.

Furthermore, the colleges have to provide information about the institute course list, a comprehensive list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) related to the courses and college, generic electives, combination of subjects and additional criteria on its college website and send it to the varsity, read the letter. Colleges have also been asked to constitute a team of student volunteers along with a Faculty Mentor to help freshers with admission related queries.

Enhancement under EWS category

The varsity has further decided to implement the remaining 15% enhancement under EWS category for the upcoming term. DU had implemented the first phase of 10 per cent expansion in EWS seats in 2019-20.