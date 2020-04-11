STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University plans to ensure smooth admission procedure amid coronavirus outbreak

The university plans to go completely digital including online verifications of certificates to minimise visits of students for physical verification for admission process.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the 21-day lockdown nearing completion, Delhi University began initial preparations to conduct a smooth admission procedure for the academic year 2020-21. DU admission branch has asked all its college principals to form an admission team and list of courses. It has sent a seven pointer letter to all the institutions regarding admissions.  

“The admission process was to begin this year early by April 3, but due to COVID-19 and lockdown, it could not take place, thus we have begun the preparation of initial process to conduct admissions smoothly once the lockdown is lifted,” said a DU official.The university plans to go completely digital including online verifications of certificates to minimise visits of students for physical verification for admission process.

In a letter written to the all the colleges, the Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai, said, “Admission Branch of DU is working towards strengthening the admissions process for 2020-21 to ensure smooth conduct of DU Entrance Test (DUET) and for student friendly merit-based admissions in the university. Several meetings in this regard have been done with the Competent Authorities of the University.”“A strong admission team be constituted by the College with nodal officer along with the contact details mobile number and Email ID and the same should be sent to admission branch,” read the letter.

Furthermore, the colleges have to provide information about the institute course list, a comprehensive list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s) related to the courses and college, generic electives, combination of subjects and additional criteria on its college website and send it to the varsity, read the letter. Colleges have also been asked to constitute a team of  student volunteers along with a Faculty Mentor to help freshers with admission related queries.

Enhancement under EWS category
The varsity has further decided to implement the remaining 15% enhancement under EWS category for the upcoming term. DU had implemented the first phase of 10 per cent expansion in EWS seats in 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University  Delhi University admission coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp