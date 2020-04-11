STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi has taken correct decision to extend coronavirus lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sources said Kejriwal had suggested the extension of the lockdown till April 30 during the interaction with the prime minister.

Published: 11th April 2020 04:17 PM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a video conference with PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a correct decision to extend the nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a video conference of chief ministers with the PM on Saturday.

However, there has been no official announcement of the extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which ends on April 14, yet. "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp(ortant) to extend it," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, government sources said on Saturday after Modi's interaction with chief ministers. "Most states requested to extend the lockdown by two weeks and the Centre is considering the request," a government source said.

