Quarantine facility hygiene standards not up to the mark: Documentary filmmaker Akanksha Sood

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Documentary filmmaker Akanksha Sood who was quarantined in a makeshift facility at Gautam Budhh Nagar questioned the administration for the dismal hygiene standards maintained at the facility. Sood who was allowed to go home on Friday said the people left behind in the facility are greatly vulnerable to infections.

“On 5 April, I was taken to Dr Ambedkar Students’ Hostel in Greater Noida... The management of the space is such that people are forced to live in very unhygienic conditions. Men and women share toilets that are not cleaned regularly, the bathroom doors don’t have latches, availability of water is irregular. No one comes to check on your health or well being. The only cleaning is done with bleach,” Sood wrote in a post on her Facebook account.

Speaking to The Morning Standard, Sood said even though everyone has been allotted a separate room, other lapses could lead to spread of infection, particularly when people have to stand in queue for food and water.“Even though the government has done a good job by quarantining and testing suspected cases, there is a communication lapse at the grassroot level...My report that I am negative came yesterday but only after I raised concerns on social media, I was allowed to leave a day after the results,” she added.

Fearing that she might still be carrying infections, Sood has further self-isolated herself. “There should be a streamlined response,” she suggested. However, Narendra Bhooshan, CEO GNIDA refuted the complaints and said if people are expecting five-star facilities, they won’t get it. He though maintained that hygiene has been kept a check on round the clock.“We sanitize every day, I get a list of the sequences followed and even have pictures of staff cleaning the toilets,” he said.