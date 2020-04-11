STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Quarantine facility hygiene standards not up to the mark: Documentary filmmaker Akanksha Sood

Sood who was allowed to go home on Friday said the people left behind in the facility are greatly vulnerable to infections.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sporting 400 beds spaced out across 40,000 square feet, the quarantine zone at National Sports Club of India (Mumbai) will open its doors to patients on Friday

For representational purposes

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Documentary filmmaker Akanksha Sood who was quarantined in a makeshift facility at Gautam Budhh Nagar questioned the administration for the dismal hygiene standards maintained at the facility. Sood who was allowed to go home on Friday said the people left behind in the facility are greatly vulnerable to infections.

“On 5 April, I was taken to Dr Ambedkar Students’ Hostel in Greater Noida... The management of the space is such that people are forced to live in very unhygienic conditions. Men and women share toilets that are not cleaned regularly, the bathroom doors don’t have latches, availability of water is irregular. No one comes to check on your health or well being. The only cleaning is done with bleach,” Sood wrote in a post on her Facebook account.

Speaking to The Morning Standard, Sood said even though everyone has been allotted a separate room, other lapses could lead to spread of infection, particularly when people have to stand in queue for food and water.“Even though the government has done a good job by quarantining and testing suspected cases, there is a communication lapse at the grassroot level...My report that I am negative came yesterday but only after I raised concerns on social media, I was allowed to leave a day after the results,” she added.

Fearing that she might still be carrying infections, Sood has further self-isolated herself.  “There should be a streamlined response,” she suggested. However, Narendra Bhooshan, CEO GNIDA refuted the complaints and said if people are expecting five-star facilities, they won’t get it. He though maintained that hygiene has been kept a check on round the clock.“We sanitize every day, I get a list of the sequences followed and even have pictures of staff cleaning the toilets,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akanksha Sood unhygienic conditions COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp