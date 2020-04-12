STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi government to sanitise city's red, orange zones from Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

According to the government, 34 hotspots in the national capital have been identified as COVID-19 containment zones.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will start a massive sanitisation drive in the city's COVID-19 containment zones, declared as Red Zones' and the high-risk zones, identified as Orange Zones' from Monday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said, "We have declared COVID-19 containment zones as 'Red Zones' and high-risk zones as 'Orange Zones' We have identified more containment zones in the national capital.

The chief minister said he was concerned about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city.

However, he assured that all steps were being taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1,069, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day.

