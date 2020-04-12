STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's Patiala House Court to hear urgent matters via videoconferencing amid COVID-19 lockdown

The order dated April 10 also directed the caretaker of the court to ensure that courtrooms and chambers are properly sanitised.

Published: 12th April 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Patiala House Court here has decided to hear urgent matters through videoconferencing.

District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma has directed the court's computer branch incharge to assist all lawyers and litigants who are willing to avail the facility.

The order dated April 10 also directed the caretaker of the court to ensure that courtrooms and chambers are properly sanitised.

The directions come in pursuance of an order passed by the Supreme Court on April 4 in a suo moto matter in which it stated that videoconferencing should be initiated in district courts.

In his order, Sharma said that while the process of providing videoconferencing facility through e-courts platform is underway, the lawyers can use Cisco Webex for the said facility in the interim period.

Lawyers can send in their requests for videoconferencing along with the documents for urgent matters at phcourts@gmail.com.

Thereafter, the same will be downloaded by the filing counter incharge and subsequently forwarded to the concerned judge through WhatsApp or email, the order stated.

If the judge agrees with the urgency of the matter, it further said, the incharge will seek report of the investigation officer (IO) and also issue a notice to the chief public prosecutor with a direction to file the said report before the date fixed for hearing so that it can be sent to the opposite parties.

"The IO/Public Prosecutor/Opposite Party shall send their consent to phcourts@gmail.

com, the copy of which will be sent to the opposite party forthwith, by the Computer Branch of the court.

Afterwards, the Incharge-Filing counter shall inform the next date of hearing and time slot in consultation with the judge on duty on that day or on the day when the hearing is fixed.

"If the Advocates/Litigants/Police/Public Prosecutor are not equipped to conduct the hearing from their locations, the facility for video conferencing shall be made available in the Judge's Conference Room and the Computer Branch shall facilitate such a hearing," the order said.

It said the judges shall immediately upload the order passed on the court's website so that it be downloaded by the parties.

"In case the judge decides to grant bail, the bail bond shall be furnished to the Duty MM stationed in the respective jails," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Patiala House Court coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp