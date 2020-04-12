STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Delhi, tremors felt

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Published: 12th April 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

A view of a deserted Sadar Bazar during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi

A view of a deserted Sadar Bazar during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Sunday evening, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

"Its epicentre was in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi at the depth of 8 kilometres," J L Gautam, Head (Operations), NCS said.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth zone.

There was no immediate report of any damage. An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004.

Another quake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in the city in 2001, according to official data.

"Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

S Damle, a resident of East Delhi said, "I felt my chair shaking and there was a loud rumbling sound.

"It was really frightening."

"We were watching TV and suddenly felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbours had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house," said Arefa Sultana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 1.

People have been staying at home due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

"We were watching TV and suddenly felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbours had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house," said Arefa Sultana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
earthquake east Delhi tremors Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp