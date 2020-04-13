COVID-19: Ailing and elderly most vulnerable in Delhi's containment zones

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A majority of residents in ‘containment zones’ across the city on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the supply of essentials during ‘complete sealing’ of their localities done by Delhi government to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

However, they remain sceptical about ‘movement’ in case of medical emergency without any clarity on restriction order.

Ailing and elderly family members, who need to see a doctor regularly or go to the hospital, are their prime concern as in several neighbourhoods especially in old Delhi, streets have entirely been barricaded with metal sheets.

With no detailed order on restriction in parts of the city from the authorities, confusion among residents is resulting in panic.

Abu Sufiyan, a social activist from Suiwalan, which shares its boundary with Chandni Mahal, in the Walled City, said that locals, who have a patient suffering from a heart-related ailment or chronic kidney diseases at home and require dialysis regularly, have been sending him ‘SOS’ messages.

“The entire area is sealed. We are not facing much trouble in getting daily essentials but families with patients, who need regular medical consultation, are anxious. They don’t know whether they will be allowed to take their patients to the hospital,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) central Sanjay Bhatia said that in case of medical emergencies, people are allowed to ferry patients and that all necessary support would be provided.

BM Mishra, district magistrate (DM) south also aid that in case, any emergency situation arises; one can always get an e-pass through the government’s website.

On Wednesday, the government had announced to seal 20 coronavirus hotspots— containment zones —where COVID 19 positive cases were reported. It later added more localities to the list.

Till Sunday afternoon, the city comprises about 43 areas, where the health department officials have implemented operation SHIELD under which door-to-door health survey of people and sanitization drive is being conducted.

Meanwhile, residents in containment zones appreciated the decision to seal coronavirus prone colonies and added that the supply of food items are almost normal and timings for buying daily necessities have been fixed by the authorities.

“We are given two hours of relaxation in the morning every day to purchase groceries. Complete lockdown will certainly help to protect people as some were not abiding by the rules,” said Manish Sharma (name changed), a resident of Pratap Khand in Jhilmil Colony, one of the areas, which was sealed on Wednesday.