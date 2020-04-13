STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Ailing and elderly most vulnerable in Delhi's containment zones

With no detailed order on restriction in parts of the city from the authorities, confusion among residents is resulting in panic.

Published: 13th April 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard at Gali No. 6, Sangam Vihar, an area which has been identified as a containment zone on Sunday.

Police personnel stand guard at Gali No. 6, Sangam Vihar, an area which has been identified as a containment zone on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A majority of residents in ‘containment zones’ across the city on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the supply of essentials during ‘complete sealing’ of their localities done by Delhi government to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

However, they remain sceptical about ‘movement’ in case of medical emergency without any clarity on restriction order.

Ailing and elderly family members, who need to see a doctor regularly or go to the hospital, are their prime concern as in several neighbourhoods especially in old Delhi, streets have entirely been barricaded with metal sheets.

With no detailed order on restriction in parts of the city from the authorities, confusion among residents is resulting in panic.

Abu Sufiyan, a social activist from Suiwalan, which shares its boundary with Chandni Mahal, in the Walled City, said that locals, who have a patient suffering from a heart-related ailment or chronic kidney diseases at home and require dialysis regularly, have been sending him ‘SOS’ messages.

“The entire area is sealed. We are not facing much trouble in getting daily essentials but families with patients, who need regular medical consultation, are anxious. They don’t know whether they will be allowed to take their patients to the hospital,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) central Sanjay Bhatia said that in case of medical emergencies, people are allowed to ferry patients and that all necessary support would be provided.

BM Mishra, district magistrate (DM) south also aid that in case, any emergency situation arises; one can always get an e-pass through the government’s website.

On Wednesday, the government had announced to seal 20 coronavirus hotspots— containment zones —where COVID 19 positive cases were reported. It later added more localities to the list.

Till Sunday afternoon, the city comprises about 43 areas, where the health department officials have implemented operation SHIELD under which door-to-door health survey of people and sanitization drive is being conducted.

Meanwhile, residents in containment zones appreciated the decision to seal coronavirus prone colonies and added that the supply of food items are almost normal and timings for buying daily necessities have been fixed by the authorities.

“We are given two hours of relaxation in the morning every day to purchase groceries. Complete lockdown will certainly help to protect people as some were not abiding by the rules,” said Manish Sharma (name changed), a resident of Pratap Khand in Jhilmil Colony, one of the areas, which was sealed on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Containment Zones Delhi Lockdown India Lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp