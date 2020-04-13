STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Happiness classes’ to be conducted at homes of Delhi govt school students

The Delhi government introduced the happiness curriculum in July, 2018.

Published: 13th April 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s pet project of ‘happiness classes’ for school children will resume from Sunday as they will be conducted at homes due to the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.     Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said happiness classes have a crucial role to play in such “turbulent times”.

“The purpose behind the ‘happiness curriculum’ is to make children introspect and get to know themselves better. Mindfulness is practised by all 16 lakh students everyday in our schools,’ he said.“We are all gripped with anxiety today. These are unusual times and we do not know what to do as a fun activity. We cannot go out, go to movies, or sit in parks, we are confined to our homes with our family,” Sisodia said.
“In such situations, it is possible to get irritated with one another, and we do not know how to refresh our minds as we are still restricted to our homes,’ he said.

Underlining the importance of happiness classes in such times, Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said, “The activities of happiness class would now be conducted at home everyday by the parents. We will support around 8 lakh students and their families to practice mindful meditation from tomorrow with the help of our teachers. It is important to turn the atmosphere positive in our homes and make the families spend quality time together,” he added.

The Delhi government introduced the happiness curriculum in July, 2018. According to the curriculum, students studying in classes 1 to 8 at state government schools spend 45 minutes each day to attend happiness classes wherein they participate in activities such as storytelling and meditation, among others.
Similarly, for nursery and kindergarten students, the classes are held twice a week. Meanwhile, the Delhi government teachers have been conducting daily online sessions for an hour and half for class 11 students.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Delhi government school happiness classes COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp