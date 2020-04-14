STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army doctor involved in anti-COVID operations in Delhi tests positive

As a precautionary measure, the contact history of the officer has been traced and all those people who came in touch with him have been isolated, they said.

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  An Indian Army Doctor involved in the anti-COVID-19 operations has tested positive for Coronavirus taking the tally of infected person in the 1.3 million-strong force to five.

"The Army doctor is posted in the national capital as part of the Army headquarters and was involved in the anti-COVID operations," Army sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The Army doctor of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel has been involved in the preparation of facilities and infrastructure for tackling the menace of COVID-19.

The Lieutenant Colonel is the second doctor and the fifth person in the force to have been infected with COVID-19. The first army personnel to have been infected was a jawan in Ladakh, who was infected by his father.

The second case was that of another doctor in Kolkata who had returned from Delhi. Meanwhile, one case each from Dehradun and Pune have also been reported.

