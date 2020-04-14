STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Identify paid-quarantine facilities in your districts: Delhi government to district officials

Last month, the government had identified paid quarantine facilities at three private hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox and IBIS - located at Aerocity in the national capital.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine wards being made to handle coronavirus patients in case of emergencies.

Image of a Quarantine ward used for representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, the government had identified paid quarantine facilities at three private hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox and IBIS - located at Aerocity in the national capital.

The district magistrates have been asked to identify the facilities within three days and submit a report to the health department.

"The exercise will follow the same pattern adopted in Aerocity," the official said.

In Aerocity, people using paid quarantine facility at the three hotels had to pay Rs 3,100 per day. Later, the government had waived taxes on the room rent.

On Monday, the national capital reported a sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 1071 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March or had come in contact with the attendees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi paid quarantine facility COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID delhi
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp