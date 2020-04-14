Identify paid-quarantine facilities in your districts: Delhi government to district officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to identify paid-quarantine facilities in their respective areas in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, the government had identified paid quarantine facilities at three private hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox and IBIS - located at Aerocity in the national capital.

The district magistrates have been asked to identify the facilities within three days and submit a report to the health department.

"The exercise will follow the same pattern adopted in Aerocity," the official said.

In Aerocity, people using paid quarantine facility at the three hotels had to pay Rs 3,100 per day. Later, the government had waived taxes on the room rent.

On Monday, the national capital reported a sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 1071 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March or had come in contact with the attendees.