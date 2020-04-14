STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lockdown extension: Now, locate Delhi govt's food distribution centres, night shelters on Google Maps

The city government had announced relief measures for the people whose livelihood means were affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 14th April 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Corona, Prayagraj

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government's over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters for the needy affected by the nationwide lockdown can now be located on Google Maps and Map My India.

Welcoming the collaboration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted, "As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters.

"We are committed to do everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown."

The city government had announced relief measures for the people whose livelihood means were affected by the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It had initially opened all 223 night shelters run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for providing food and shelter to the affected people in the city.

Later, the government started over 1,500 free food distribution centres along with temporary shelters for migrant workers who were trying to leave the city for their native states.

"The AAP-led Delhi government, with the support of a team of volunteers and researchers, mapped all such relief shelters.

"The government has partnered with Google to display the locations of 1,047 food and night shelters initially on Google Maps, with more being added every day," the government said in a statement.

Anyone can now easily search for their nearest Delhi government food centre on Google Maps application by typing in 'food shelters near me' in the search box, it said.

"Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need. Please spread the word and help this message reach them," Google India said in a statement on Twitter.

The government has also partnered with Map My India and these locations are available on Map My India's COVID 19 guide at 'maps.mapmyindia.com/corona' and Move application, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google maps Lockdown extension Delhi night shelters Delhi food distribution centres Delhi migrant labourers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp