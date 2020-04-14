STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man arrested for abusing, beating Muslim vendor in Delhi

The man then angrily asks him his name and address. When the vegetable seller identifies himself as Mohammad Saleem, the man abuses him and beats him.

Published: 14th April 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly abusing and thrashing a Muslim youth after he failed to show him an I-card while selling vegetables at Tajpur Road near Badarpur extension. In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, the man is seen asking the vegetable seller to show his identity card but he could not. The man then angrily asks him his name and address. When the vegetable seller identifies himself as Mohammad Saleem, the man abuses him and beats him. The accused is heard saying “...tum logo ne jihad macha diya hai (people like you have started a jihad)” to the vegetable vendor in the southeast Delhi locality.

“A Twitter message was received from our cyber cell in which one person seen asking the name and address of a vegetable seller and later beating him with stick,” said the police. During enquiry into the matter, police spotted a motorcycle in the video and through the number plate of the vehicles found its owner Sudhanshu, a resident of Molarband. “Sudhanshu told police that the incident took place at Tajpur road and identified the man who hit the vegetable seller as Praveen Babbar,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena.

Babbar,who runs a tour and travel agency, told police that there were about 10 vegetable sellers in the area and he asked them to move from there as lockdown had been enforced but the young vegetable seller didn’t move. Seeing this, Babbar got angry and beat the victim, Meena said. The vegetable seller told police that on April 10 at around 1.30 pm, when he was at Tajpur road, Babbar abused and beat him.”We have arrested Praveen Babbar. Such incidents shall not be tolerated at any cost and law will take its course against such persons,” the DCP said.

A case was registered against Babbar under IPC sections153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour person), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 323 (voluntarily cashing hurt) at Badarpur police station.
Later, it was found that the victim was a daily wager who was helping his brother sell vegetables for some earning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police coronavirus COVID 19 Muslim youth
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp