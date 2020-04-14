STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Task force to identify suspected COVID-19 cases at booth level in Delhi

These teams will go to households and inquire about any suspected coronavirus case in over 13, 000 booths in the city.

Published: 14th April 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel make public awareness announcements about coronavirus in New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown on Monday

Police personnel make public awareness announcements about coronavirus in New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Anil shakya)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday set up a five-member team at each and every booth in the city for strict compliance of lockdown as well as for door-to-door verification to trace suspected cases of COVID-19. Led by a booth-level officer, the Corona Foot Warrior Containment and Surveillance Team (CFWCST) will also have a civil defence volunteer, an Asha or Anganwadi worker, a sanitation worker, and a beat constable of Delhi Police.

These teams will go to households and inquire about any suspected coronavirus case in over 13, 000 booths in the city. The teams would submit a daily report in the evening through a mobile app to be developed National Informatics Centre, Delhi, reads the order passed by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev. 
“The team members shall make requisite field visits to enforce social distancing in their respective jurisdiction especially in Jhuggi-Jhopri cluster, unauthorised colonies, and abadi areas etc and to ensure compliance of various instruction issued by the Government of India or the Delhi government including compulsory wearing of masks.

The team shall first convince the public to abide by instruction, failing which, shall initiate penal action against the violators,” said the order. While on foot patrol, the CFWCSTs will visit each household on daily basis and identify suspected cases of COVID-19. If any suspected case is identified, the team will need quarantine the person, initiate measures for testing and also alert the doctor. Anganwadi workers will be trained by the health department, sources said. The team will also be responsibile for speedy and smooth transportation of corona suspects to quarantine facilities and will also supervise sanitisation in their areas. “Once the containment cluster is identified, the teams shall ensure that containment or management plan so made to manage the cluster is followed scrupulously,” said the order.    

Provision for penal action
At the same time, the city government said penal action will be taken against the violators, if they do not agree to comply with the   instruction of  the CFWCST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp