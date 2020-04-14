Task force to identify suspected COVID-19 cases at booth level in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday set up a five-member team at each and every booth in the city for strict compliance of lockdown as well as for door-to-door verification to trace suspected cases of COVID-19. Led by a booth-level officer, the Corona Foot Warrior Containment and Surveillance Team (CFWCST) will also have a civil defence volunteer, an Asha or Anganwadi worker, a sanitation worker, and a beat constable of Delhi Police.

These teams will go to households and inquire about any suspected coronavirus case in over 13, 000 booths in the city. The teams would submit a daily report in the evening through a mobile app to be developed National Informatics Centre, Delhi, reads the order passed by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev.

“The team members shall make requisite field visits to enforce social distancing in their respective jurisdiction especially in Jhuggi-Jhopri cluster, unauthorised colonies, and abadi areas etc and to ensure compliance of various instruction issued by the Government of India or the Delhi government including compulsory wearing of masks.

The team shall first convince the public to abide by instruction, failing which, shall initiate penal action against the violators,” said the order. While on foot patrol, the CFWCSTs will visit each household on daily basis and identify suspected cases of COVID-19. If any suspected case is identified, the team will need quarantine the person, initiate measures for testing and also alert the doctor. Anganwadi workers will be trained by the health department, sources said. The team will also be responsibile for speedy and smooth transportation of corona suspects to quarantine facilities and will also supervise sanitisation in their areas. “Once the containment cluster is identified, the teams shall ensure that containment or management plan so made to manage the cluster is followed scrupulously,” said the order.

Provision for penal action

At the same time, the city government said penal action will be taken against the violators, if they do not agree to comply with the instruction of the CFWCST.