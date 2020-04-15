Delhi riots: Jamia student sent to 14 days judicial custody

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Meeran Haider, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, to judicial custody for 14 days.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rohit Guliya sent Meeran Haider (35), PhD student and the president of RJD youth wing’s Delhi unit, to judicial custody after the expiry of his police remand in the case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, his advocate Akram Khan said.

Communal clashes had broken on February 24 after violence between the citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

The court had earlier sent him to the custody for nine days after the police said it was needed to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had tweeted, “Delhi Police called him for investigation and then received orders from above and arrested Meeran Haider, who has been helping people during the time of coronavirus outbreak.”

(With agency inputs)