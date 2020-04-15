Delhi riots: More than 50 members of Jamia coordination panel get police notice

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The special cell of Delhi Police has issued notices to more than 50 members of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) for its alleged involvement in instigating protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the national capital, which also resulted in communal riots in northeast Delhi.

The police have already arrested two student leaders of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) in connection with protests and subsequent violence.

Most of the people, who have been served notice are students of JMI, former office bearers of National Student Union of India (NSUI), members of Left parties, Pinjra Tod, and also students of open school of Delhi university. Pinjra Tod is collective of women students and alumni of colleges of Delhi.

Some of the people booked by police were issued notice in March by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of crime branch, which was investigating Jamia violence. Later, they got notices from special cell to appear before it.

The notice, a copy of which is in possession of The Morning standard, says, “You are hereby directed through the notice that you have to join investigation in the above mentioned before the undersigned at the office of NDR/special cell Lodi Colony, New Delhi on March 20, failing which legal action will be taken against you.”

As per the notice, an FIR was registered against the accused on March 6 under various sections of IPC for homicide, attempt to murder and murder.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur said, “So far, we have issued notice to some of them in relation with northeast Delhi riots and not Jamia incident.” He, however, refused to reveal the number of persons (Jamia and JCC) who have been issued notice. “We are investigating the case and people are being asked to co-operate,” he added.

JCC is a group created by some students of JMI, and its alumni, social activists, political leaders during violence during anti-CAA protest when police entered JMI campus and allegedly attacked the students inside hostels and library.

Meanwhile, NSUI and political leaders condemned the Delhi Police action. “In this tough time of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown when citizens are struggling to find food and medical facilities, university students have been arrested tearing the law of humanity to shreds.

"Instead of using the entire police force for ensuring proper enforcement of the lockdown, the government is busy playing politics with students. The police are doing this now as they know that it is not possible for students to unite or help their colleagues and arrange legal help,” said Lokesh Chugh, National Media-in-charge of NSUI.

Recently, Delhi Police issued notice to six persons (all of them member of the JCC), in connection with northeast Delhi riots and CAA protest and Jamia incidents took place in December 2019.

Out of the six, two--Meeran Haider, student leader of Rashtra Janata Dal (RJD) and Safoora Zargar, media coordinator of JCC, have been arrested by Special Cell. Safoora has already been produced before the court and arrested again by North East Delhi District police for organising anti CAA protest near Jaffrabad metro station, after which communal riots broke out in the district, claiming 53 lives.

The other students who has been issued notice recently are Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Imran Chaudhary, member of NSUI and Areeb. “Imran is unavailable. Unable to trace and reach him since he was given notice by the police," said a member of NSUI on condition of Anonymous.

Meanwhile, Jamia, JNU teachers association and 30 other organisations issued a joint statement, saying, "Delhi Police has begun a revengeful action against those who were active during CAA movement. Delhi Police has arrested the media coordinator of JCC for movement against CAA, Safoora Zargar, and another active member Meeran Haider on trumped up charges relating to the North east Delhi riots and other baseless allegations.

"What is particularly worrying in this entire context is that Zargar is pregnant and in this condition she requires proper care and medical supervision. This kind of action during the lockdown due to the Corona virus is a violation of their constitutional rights. We register our strong protest in this context and demand that the constitutional rights of the two arrested leaders," read the statement.