STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to use plasma technique on a trial basis to treat COVID-19 patients

Under convalescent plasma technique or therapy, plasma of cured patients who have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus is used for coronavirus infection treatment.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With alarming rise in coronavirus positive cases, Delhi government will use convalescent plasma technique on trial basis to treat patients suffering from COVID 19.

Following a review meeting on patient management in city’s hospitals with chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal and senior government officials including health department, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil made an announcement in this regard on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES HERE

According to the office of L-G, Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), in the meeting, informed that government had got approval to use convalescent plasma technique on trial basis to treat COVID19 patients as per the protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF).
Senior doctors of all government hospitals such as AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also attended the meeting.

Baijal said that every single life is precious and all possible steps would be taken to ensure best possible treatment to each patient.

Under convalescent plasma technique or therapy, plasma of cured patients who have developed antibodies against Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 virus is used for coronavirus infection treatment.

The same treatment has been previously used to beat other pandemics such as SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and measles.

The antibodies from a recovered patient helped the immune system of an ailing person to combat the virus.
Officials, part of the meeting held through video conferencing, said L-G also issued directions for strictly compliance for standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines to avoid overcrowding in the hospitals.
The secretary of health department informed the attendees that personal protective equipment (PPEs) in sufficient number are being procured.

“The government has ordered for 1.5 lakh PPE kits and secured supply of 3,500 PPEs per day. Tender has also been finalised for another two lakh kits. An order has also been placed for five lakh N95 masks. The government is receiving 25,000 masks per week for frontline health workers or health professionals. The department is providing these PPEs to all COVID hospitals as per their requirement,” said an official, privy to the meeting.

He said that Baijal had directed health department to focus on precautionary measures for health care professionals, provide required PPEs, self-care, and training to ensure their safety and security.        

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plasma technique COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp