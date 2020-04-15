Delhi to use plasma technique on a trial basis to treat COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With alarming rise in coronavirus positive cases, Delhi government will use convalescent plasma technique on trial basis to treat patients suffering from COVID 19.

Following a review meeting on patient management in city’s hospitals with chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal and senior government officials including health department, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil made an announcement in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the office of L-G, Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), in the meeting, informed that government had got approval to use convalescent plasma technique on trial basis to treat COVID19 patients as per the protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF).

Senior doctors of all government hospitals such as AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also attended the meeting.

Baijal said that every single life is precious and all possible steps would be taken to ensure best possible treatment to each patient.

Under convalescent plasma technique or therapy, plasma of cured patients who have developed antibodies against Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 virus is used for coronavirus infection treatment.

The same treatment has been previously used to beat other pandemics such as SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and measles.

The antibodies from a recovered patient helped the immune system of an ailing person to combat the virus.

Officials, part of the meeting held through video conferencing, said L-G also issued directions for strictly compliance for standard operating procedure (SOP) and guidelines to avoid overcrowding in the hospitals.

The secretary of health department informed the attendees that personal protective equipment (PPEs) in sufficient number are being procured.

“The government has ordered for 1.5 lakh PPE kits and secured supply of 3,500 PPEs per day. Tender has also been finalised for another two lakh kits. An order has also been placed for five lakh N95 masks. The government is receiving 25,000 masks per week for frontline health workers or health professionals. The department is providing these PPEs to all COVID hospitals as per their requirement,” said an official, privy to the meeting.

He said that Baijal had directed health department to focus on precautionary measures for health care professionals, provide required PPEs, self-care, and training to ensure their safety and security.