Rising to the occasion

Realising the effect of the pandemic on the livelihood of 2,300 migrant workers’ families whose 450 children are a part of Sunaayy foundation in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi centre, the Foundation in association with Delhi Chapter of Young Indians (Yi), distributed about 4,000 kg grains; 2,000 kg potatoes and onions; and 800 soaps to the children and their families.

The Yi is a subsidiary of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) – a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led organisation plays a proactive role in India’s development process. The members of Yi, Delhi, worked voluntarily and pro bono to raise funds for sourcing, packaging and distribution of all the relief material. And Sunaayy worked with Yi.

“While this period is challenging for everyone, it is especially tough on the poor daily wage labourers as they don’t even have the luxury of small savings to help them ride through this time. Hence, this effort on our part,” says Richa Prasant, Founder, Sunaayy Foundation.

Meanwhile, home grown pizza brand Instapizza is dedicating two of its 10 hours of operation per day to preparing and distributing food. The teams prepare around 100 meals at each of its 10 outlets and then distribute that food among the underprivileged. Besides, the brand is also contributing raw materials (pulses and grains) to the Red Cross and has also collaborated with Akshaya Patra, whereby it donates part of the proceeds of every single order to Akshaya Patra.