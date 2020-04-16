STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks Centre's stand on man's plea to take wife to Chennai for cancer treatment

The court said the other relief sought by the man for reimbursement of the cost of treatment at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai would be considered later.

cancer

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a man's plea seeking permission to transport his critically ill wife to Chennai by air ambulance for cancer treatment.

Justice Rekha Palli listed the matter for hearing on Thursday on the limited aspect of permission for travel to Chennai and sought the Centre's stand on it.

He had sought reimbursement of the treatment costs under the Delhi government employees health scheme of which he is a member.

During the hearing on Monday, the man told the court that his wife, who is suffering from carcinoma, has been advised proton therapy at the hospital in Chennai and he had forwarded to the Delhi government all the details, including estimated costs, for grant of requisite permission for the treatment.

However, as he received no response, he had to approach the court, he said.

He also told the court that as his wife needs the treatment at the earliest, he is willing to travel to Chennai and bear the therapy costs, but it should be reimbursed later in accordance with the health scheme rules.

The Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, told the court that it will endeavour to expeditiously process his request, in accordance with the rules, within one week from Monday.

The court gave Delhi government a week's time to file its reply on the aspect of reimbursement of the treatment costs.

 

