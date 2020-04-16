Insta meet: Delhi Deputy CM tells students about coronavirus fight

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday held an online interactive session with students and youngsters through social media platform Instagram on the Covid-19.

In the 30-minute session, Sisodia told the students about three-fold strategy and the steps being taken by the Delhi government to provide help to the poor and needy during the lockdown clamped to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread.

Sisodia said: “We are trying to flatten the coronavirus curve, for which our government has taken certain steps. He also said Delhi has double responsibility, as many Indians from foreign countries landed here who have been sent to quarantine facilities. The Nizamuddin Markaz incident has also added a lot to the Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital. The Delhi government has marked 56 containment zones to control the spread of this highly contagious disease. The Operation SHIELD has been implemented in these hotspots.

“Delhi immigrants ki hai (Delhi is of immigrants), and we are trying to provide whatever help we can to them. There are 1,500 food centres set up in schools and shelter homes. Our party workers, MLAs and volunteers are working across all 70 assembly seats to provide food to the needy, daily wagers and migrant workers,” he said.