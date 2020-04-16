STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lockdown: Red Cross steps up to help Delhi hospitals deal with blood shortage

The average collection of blood at IRCS in Delhi is between 68-82 units per day, but has gone down to 34 and 48 units on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

Published: 16th April 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

blood donation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi is staring at potential shortage of blood as lockdown is keeping donors at bay. Regardless of the fact that demand has come down as elective surgeries are being rescheduled and lesser road accidents are being reported due to restrictions on road traffic, blood banks in the national capital are struggling to cope up with the shortage.

While some city residents claimed they had faced tough time to arrange blood units given the lockdown, hospital authorities said that they have ‘sufficient’ stock to meet any eventuality. Given the circumstances, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has stepped up measures to ensure availability of blood in Delhi. It has started pick and drop facilities for donors and set up a round the clock control room-helpline for people who are in need.

“Blood demand has reduced as surgeries are being postponed. There is almost no transport so number of accidents have also seen a decline, fortunately. But we have to take care of demand of patients who can’t defer treatment of diseases like thalassemia. The collection is not up to the level but we are collecting good number of units,” said RK Jain, (retired IAS), who is the secretary general of Red Cross society.
According to Jain, average collection of blood at IRCS in Delhi is between 68-82 units per day.
However, the society managed to collect 34 and 48 units on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. On Monday, it had got 76 units.      

Jain said that donors are being requested to come forward and IRSC makes adequate arrangement for them.“We provide pick and drop facilities to donor and also send mobile vans to donor’s place,” said he. Shubham (who goes by just one name) of Loins Blood Bank at Shalimar Bagh confirmed shortage. He said donors are not coming because of coronavirus outbreak. He said the bank would provide 60-70 units of blood to thalassemia patients, registered with it, every day.

“We have started denying requests. Only 30-40 unit are being given at present. As no blood donation camp is being organized, we are calling people to volunteer donation,” he said.However, blood banks at various hospitals — AIIMS, Hindu Rao and Sir Ganga Ram hospital asserted they have enough stock of blood units. “We haven’t faced any issue yet. We are issuing blood units are per the requirement of the patients and ask for blood donation in return,” said an official at Hindu Rao hospital’s blood bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
blood donation blood bank Delhi hospitals National lockdown Red Cross IRSC
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp