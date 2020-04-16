STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notice against 1,900 Tablighis for violating visa norms

Earlier Delhi Police Crime Branch had issued two notices, on April 1 and April 6 to Maulana Mohammad Saad and six others.

Officials bring a few persons who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad for tests (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the issuance of two notices, Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) notice against nearly 1,900 Tablighi Jamaat devouts for flouting visa norms. The notice has also been issued to the Markaz chief Maulana Saad and others to join the investigation.

Besides, Saad, 17 others have been issued notices by the Crime Branch to join the probe. “Out of 17, about 11 of them did not join the investigation and said that they were either on quarantine or were self-isolating,” said officials.

“A team of Delhi police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday raided Maulana Saad’s residence at Nizamuddin Markaz after his 14 day self-quarantine period concluded today. However, Saad was missing from his room during the search. Saad’s sons were present in the home but police failed to trace Saad,” sources said.

