STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Corona claims six lives in Delhi, highest for city in 24 hours

The total count of Covid-19 positive cases again went up on Thursday with 62 fresh ones, up from 17 a day before.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits sit at COVID ward of RML Hospital | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a dip for two consecutive days, Delhi recorded six deaths — the highest for a 24-hour period —  in the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus on Thursday.The details of the six deceased were not available till late evening. For the past two days, the toll had remained low — four deaths of which two victims were from other states. Until now, the highest toll was 4 on April 13.

Till now, the victims succumbing to the infection have been mostly patients with comorbid conditions and those above the age group of 50.  The total count of Covid-19 positive cases again went up on Thursday with 62 fresh ones, up from 17 a day before. Forty-six of the new cases registered are still under investigation and their source are yet to be identified. After registering highest cases under ‘special operation’ on Monday, no cases were traced to Tablighi Jamaatis for the second consecutive day as well.

Meanwhile, another cancer patient, who had tested positive and was admitted at Delhi State Cancer Institute, died at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Earlier, three cancer patients had tested positive at the institute. Two police constables posted in Chandini Mahal area also tested positive.

The AAP government has decided to carry out clinical trials of plasma enrichment techniques to help critically ill corona patients post approval from the Centre. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the technique is set to begin in next three-four days. “If it turns out to be successful, we will be able to focus on trying to save the lives of serious patients. The results of the trial will be received in the next four-five days.”A private hospital has already started using plasma therapy on a Corona positive patient admitted there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Delhi coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp