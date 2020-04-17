Corona claims six lives in Delhi, highest for city in 24 hours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a dip for two consecutive days, Delhi recorded six deaths — the highest for a 24-hour period — in the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus on Thursday.The details of the six deceased were not available till late evening. For the past two days, the toll had remained low — four deaths of which two victims were from other states. Until now, the highest toll was 4 on April 13.

Till now, the victims succumbing to the infection have been mostly patients with comorbid conditions and those above the age group of 50. The total count of Covid-19 positive cases again went up on Thursday with 62 fresh ones, up from 17 a day before. Forty-six of the new cases registered are still under investigation and their source are yet to be identified. After registering highest cases under ‘special operation’ on Monday, no cases were traced to Tablighi Jamaatis for the second consecutive day as well.

Meanwhile, another cancer patient, who had tested positive and was admitted at Delhi State Cancer Institute, died at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Earlier, three cancer patients had tested positive at the institute. Two police constables posted in Chandini Mahal area also tested positive.

The AAP government has decided to carry out clinical trials of plasma enrichment techniques to help critically ill corona patients post approval from the Centre. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the technique is set to begin in next three-four days. “If it turns out to be successful, we will be able to focus on trying to save the lives of serious patients. The results of the trial will be received in the next four-five days.”A private hospital has already started using plasma therapy on a Corona positive patient admitted there.