Operation ‘SHIELD’ has been a success, says Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday stated that Operation ‘SHIELD’ has been able to successfully curb the spread of coronavirus in two more containment areas of Delhi.Currently, Delhi has 60 containment zones, which are hot spot areas, where the government has implemented lockdown in its full capacity. Now, three of these locations have not reported any fresh case in last two weeks.

Dilshad Garden, Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur are those where certain parts were declared as a containment zone due to increase in the number of positive cases but now fresh cases are not reported.

As per Operation SHIELD Delhi government has set up a team of nodal officers for food, ration, medical supplies for each containment zone and has distributed their numbers to all the residents. Also, a local point within the containment area has been identified where daily supplies are provided and residents and come and get it from there while maintaining social distancing. The five point plan of action under Operation SHIELD which includes, sealing, house quarantine, isolation, essential supply availability, sanitization and door to door survey, has apparently worked.

The Delhi government officials who are responsible to look after this area has formed a WhatsApp group of all the residents where they can put out their requests and the government is ensuring a speedy delivery of the same.

A total of 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses and hospitalised the coronavirus suspects in Dilshad Garden, the first hot-spot declared in Delhi.