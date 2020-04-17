STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Operation ‘SHIELD’ has been a success, says Kejriwal

A total of 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses and hospitalised the coronavirus suspects in Dilshad Garden, the first hot-spot declared in Delhi. 

Published: 17th April 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday stated that Operation ‘SHIELD’ has been able to successfully curb the spread of coronavirus in two more containment areas of Delhi.Currently, Delhi has 60 containment zones, which are hot spot areas, where the government has implemented lockdown in its full capacity. Now, three of these locations have not reported any fresh case in last two weeks.

Dilshad Garden, Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur are those where certain parts were declared as a containment zone due to increase in the number of positive cases but now fresh cases are not reported.

As per Operation SHIELD Delhi government has set up a team of nodal officers for food, ration, medical supplies for each containment zone and has distributed their numbers to all the residents. Also, a local point within the containment area has been identified where daily supplies are provided and residents and come and get it from there while maintaining social distancing. The five point plan of action under Operation SHIELD which includes, sealing, house quarantine, isolation, essential supply availability, sanitization and door to door survey, has apparently worked.

The Delhi government officials who are responsible to look after this area has formed a WhatsApp group of all the residents where they can put out their requests and the government is ensuring a speedy delivery of the same.

A total of 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses and hospitalised the coronavirus suspects in Dilshad Garden, the first hot-spot declared in Delhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kejriwal Operation shield
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp