37 labourers caught fleeing Delhi in truck, sent to shelter homes: Police   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday intercepted a truck carrying 37 labourers to Palwal in neighbouring Haryana at Pulprahladpur in South Delhi. The labourers were later sent to a shelter home. According to the police, they stopped the truck at 1.30 am on Friday at a checkpoint.

“On checking, it was found that about 37 labourers were present in the truck along with their contractor Brijesh who was ferrying them to Palwal Mandi for work, “ said a police officer.

During questioning, the contractor revealed that he picked up these labourers from Okhla Mandi and Chatarpur, said the police official, adding that the contractor is a resident of Lakhi Sarai district in Bihar and were staying in Palwal.

The police has registered a case under sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

Another seven migrant labourers trying to travel to their home district Vaishali in Bihar were intercepted by a police team in South Extension. They had hired an SUV of a Trilokpuri resident for `37,000, said a police officer.