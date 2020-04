Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr compensation if one dies while dealing with COVID-19 patients

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the State government will give Rs 1 crore to the kin of all those in case they die during dealing with the coronavirus patients.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said: "If any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker at hospitals, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then the Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family."

Chief Minister Kejriwal also said that a total of 60 sanitization machines have been deployed in the city.

Kejriwal also appealed to the people to maintain social distance while living in the containment zones.

"There are 71 containment zones in the city. I request the people to stay at their respective homes and do not visit the neighbor's house," he said.