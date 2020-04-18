STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ensure free movement of blood donors’

It has started pick and drop facilities for donors and set up a round the clock control room-helpline for people who are in need.  

A man wearing protective suit checks the temperature of people outside Indian Youth Congress headquarters in New Delhi | pti

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over possible shortage of blood in the national capital due to lockdown, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on Friday directed all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to facilitate ‘unhindered’ movement of blood donation mobile vans and voluntary blood donors.  

The order by the chief secretary has come a day after The Morning Standard reported that blood banks in the capital are struggling to cope up with the shortage.

“..the collection of blood from healthy voluntary blood donors is essential to be continued to meet the requirements of thalassaemic children, pregnant women, and other emergency need for blood transfusion even during this period. As a result of the lockdown, the collection and transportation of blood and blood components has become a challenge and media has reported blood shortage in blood centres,” said the order issued by Dev in capacity of chairperson, state executive committee of Delhi government, in exercise of power conferred under section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Dev, in the order, further said that authorities would ensure identification of blood mobile teams through permission letters from state blood transfusion councils (SBTC) and donor appointment letters are issued from licensed blood centres.

“All STBCs have taken all necessary steps to maintain adequate stocks of safe and tested blood by judiciously continuing blood donation activities but are facing difficulties in getting the permission for movement of blood mobile vans, blood transportation vans and voluntary blood donors are finding it difficult to reach blood centres and outdoors to donate despite having donation appointment letters,” said the order.

Given the restrictions in the city, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has already stepped up measures to ensure availability of blood in Delhi. It has started pick and drop facilities for donors and set up a round the clock control room-helpline for people who are in need.   Citing lockdown being the prime reason for shortage of blood, a couple of blood banks on Thursday told The Morning Standard that blood donation camps were not organised these days as donors couldn’t move because of restrictions.However, RK Jain, (retired IAS), who is the secretary general of Indian Red Cross society, had said the IRCS is also sending mobile vans to donors’ homes.

