Increased safety for women amid lockdown? Heinous crimes in Delhi down by over 70%, say police

The Delhi police has released data which showed that 221 cases of heinous crimes were registered in 2019 from April 1 to April 15, while in 2020, 66 such cases have been registered.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel make public awareness announcements about coronavirus in New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown on Monday

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/Anil shakya)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amidst the countrywide lockdown to control the COVID-19 outbreak, heinous crimes have significantly decreased by over 70 per cent in the national capital in comparison to last year, police said on Friday.

Last year from April 1 to April 15, total 10,579 cases were registered, while the number of cases reported in 2020 during the same time period was 2,574, police said.

Reports of cases of murder and rape have reduced by over 75 per cent, they said.

In the last two weeks, four cases of murder and 21 cases of rape were registered in Delhi.

Last year, total 19 cases of murder and 93 cases of rape were registered during the first two weeks of April.

The cases of robbery and snatching have also gone down by 62 and 79 per cent respectively, police said.

Last year, eight cases of extortion and 13 cases of abduction were recorded in two weeks of April.

This year, no case of extortion was recorded and only one case of abduction was reported, they added.

