Doctors, nurses, toddler tested coronavirus positive in Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI: Two doctors, six nurses and a 10-month-old baby at Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus, informed the hospital officials on Sunday.

The eight frontline healthcare workers have been quarantined, and their contact tracing is being done. The hospital authorities are holding a meeting for a containment plan, the officials added.

"The baby was brought by his father to the Emergency ward of Lady Hardinge Hospital for respiratory ailments and later tested positive for Covid-19," said the hospital officials.

The toddler's father has also tested positive while the mother's test result is awaited. The authorities added that the pediatric ICU of the hospital is being sanitised.