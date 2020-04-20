Crafting memories of family time during COVID-19 by Momspresso

By Express News Service

To encourage families to bond with kids and make fun memories while they are homebound, user-generated content platform Momspresso has launched an initiative titled #IndiaCraftingMemories in association with Fevicreate, a platform by Pidilite Industries Limited.

The 21-day campaign is aimed at encouraging families to engage in various fun crafting activities and create happy memories in the process, and keeping the kids occupied.Prashant Sinha, COO, Momspresso, said, “When the lockdown was announced, the CEO of Pidilite called up saying that people are bonding with family and doing a lot of art and craft to keep kids busy. He asked what we can do bring this art and craft out and spread positivity. So, we decided to create a campaign by talking to influencers.”

For the launch, they collaborated with celebrity influencers to make videos of what they were doing. “Shilpa Shetty participated with her son, Neha Dhupia indulged in an activity with her husband and daughter, Rannvijay Singh with his daughter, and Karanvir Bohra with his twins. Many mommy bloggers and influencers also took the challenge,” Sinha added.

Almost 8,000 people have participated in the challenge, and over seven lakh people have engaged in the communication; eight per cent of the content is videos and 20 per cent are text posts. He said, “We have a daily contest titled What are you doing today? on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Momspresso and Fevicreate, and have received entries in 10 languages.”

Apart from this, Fevicreate is also hosting a series of daily live sessions. Titled Crafting Time with Fevicreate, it happens on the Facebook page at 4:00pm every day where experts share some interesting craft ideas that can be done with the stuff that is available at home.

Shantanu Bhanja, CEO, Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, “We have always believed that arts and crafts can provide children with the opportunity to fully explore their potential, build their self-confidence and enhance their creative thinking, while ensuring a fun-filled yet educative time.”

Momspresso will create a video compilation of India’s biggest collection of crafted memories received through this campaign.