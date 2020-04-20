STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Crafting memories of family time during COVID-19 by Momspresso

The 21-day campaign is aimed at encouraging families to engage in various fun crafting activities and create happy memories in the process, and keeping the kids occupied.

Published: 20th April 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

To encourage families to bond with kids and make fun memories while they are homebound, user-generated content platform Momspresso has launched an initiative titled #IndiaCraftingMemories in association with Fevicreate, a platform by Pidilite Industries Limited.

The 21-day campaign is aimed at encouraging families to engage in various fun crafting activities and create happy memories in the process, and keeping the kids occupied.Prashant Sinha, COO, Momspresso, said, “When the lockdown was announced, the CEO of Pidilite called up saying that people are bonding with family and doing a lot of art and craft to keep kids busy. He asked what we can do bring this art and craft out and spread positivity. So, we decided to create a campaign by talking to influencers.”

For the launch, they collaborated with celebrity influencers to make videos of what they were doing. “Shilpa Shetty participated with her son, Neha Dhupia indulged in an activity with her husband and daughter, Rannvijay Singh with his daughter, and Karanvir Bohra with his twins. Many mommy bloggers and influencers also took the challenge,” Sinha added.

Almost 8,000 people have participated in the challenge, and over seven lakh people have engaged in the communication; eight per cent of the content is videos and 20 per cent are text posts. He said, “We have a daily contest titled What are you doing today? on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Momspresso and Fevicreate, and have received entries in 10 languages.”

Apart from this, Fevicreate is also hosting a series of daily live sessions. Titled Crafting Time with Fevicreate, it happens on the Facebook page at 4:00pm every day where experts share some interesting craft ideas that can be done with the stuff that is available at home.

Shantanu Bhanja, CEO, Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, “We have always believed that arts and crafts can provide children with the opportunity to fully explore their potential, build their self-confidence and enhance their creative thinking, while ensuring a fun-filled yet educative time.”
Momspresso will create a video compilation of India’s biggest collection of crafted memories received through this campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Momspresso family bonding quarantine coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp