INTERVIEW | Next year will be my year: Angry Indian Goddesses, actor Pavleen Gujral

Fondly remembered as Pamela, from the acclaimed film, Angry Indian Goddesses, actor Pavleen Gujral is also a lawyer and a computer engineer. From walking the ramp for different designers and hosting television shows to working in films like Bhor and exploring web films, Gujral has done it all and has more projects in her kitty.

Excerpts from the interview:

Actor Pavleen Gujral

Your film Marzi just released. What drew you to the role?

The first thing that got me hooked to Marzi was the fact that it was an official adaptation of a BBC series called Liar. Once I watched the series, I realised that that is something I really wanted to be a part of. Though I was a little apprehensive at first on how we will be able to pull it off, but now that it is out, people tell me how the two are absolutely different from each other, yet equally good. It was my first time working with Anil Senior (the director) and he actually reminded me of the time I was working on Angry Indian Goddesses. The director, Pan Nalin sir, gave us the creative freedom. Since Marzi released during the lockdown, many watched it.

What do you look for in a film?

When I read a script, one thing I’m very cautious about is that nothing should be unnecessary. Nothing should be included just to make it more aggressive or to add masala. I don’t want to be a part of something that seems forced. If the script is good, the flow natural and I find the character to be a realistic portrayal of life, then it is something I want to be a part of. Even with Angry Indian Goddesses, we attended workshops for 10-15 days, before we actually started shooting because Nalin sir didn’t want us to overact, and rather be the character.

Tell us about your journey of becoming an actor.

I always wanted to act. However, I was not able to pursue it as a profession as my family was very academically inclined, and so I became a lawyer. Later I got married and started modelling for four-five years. Then came anchoring, something that I love the most. I thoroughly enjoy going on the stage and interacting with people. It was then that Angry Indian Goddesses happened and everything changed. I then started working on movies and web series. I am going slow and steady, and now with time and right opportunities at hand, I know that next year will be my year since this year’s course is still unprecedented due to COVID-19.

How is the lockdown treating you?

I live with my husband, kid and mother-in-law. So, I do a lot of multi-tasking. But I have divided my day between work and home. Even without the lockdown, my life is really hectic. For a woman in the family, I feel nothing much has changed. I’m someone who enjoys being at home so the lockdown works for me. I get back to my reading, do some gardening, taking online classes and spend time with my family. I feel that this is the right time to catch up on old friends and build your PR. But work per se hasn’t stopped. I am getting calls for live videos, and while shooting has stopped, for now, a lot of script reading and also brainstorming of ideas is happening. I believe once the lockdown is over, the industry will come back with a bang, especially with new ideas, great scripts and more domains to explore.

Tell us about your future projects.

This year, I have got two films coming out, and another series supposed to go on floors in June, but I’m not sure if and when will it happen. Marzi 2 was scheduled to start in August, while Made In Heaven 2 in May but that is also on a halt. Also, there were a lot of events scheduled, but I am not sure when things will go back to normal.