Delhi cop flags lack of hygiene at COVID hospital, says 20 patients share common bathroom

The constable alleged it had been four days since he was tested for the virus, yet his children who are at home have not been tested for coronavirus.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:10 PM

A police officer gives a sample for the rapid test at a camp during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus on April 19 2020. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Najafgarh, alleged "lack of hygiene" in the facility.

On Tuesday, the constable attached with Tilak Vihar police post shared a video alleging that around 20 patients, who are being treated in the same floor, shared a common bathroom and if anyone complained of soar throat or fever, they were not provided medicines.

He further alleged that none of them is served hot water and since Monday, their bed-sheets have also not been changed and the pillow he was given is also dirty.

He claimed that they were not provided sanitiser either. The constable alleged it had been four days since he was tested for the virus, yet his children who are at home have not been tested for coronavirus.

Police, however, said they were following the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out tests at the earliest as it takes at least four-five days in some cases to show symptoms.

Through the video, the constable urged the authorities for help and requested them to admit him at a private hospital since he is a beneficiary under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit has assured they will take care of the well-being of their staff and family and are following procedures and guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research.

A day after he was taken to hospital, a hand sanitiser and kettle for warm water was provided to him from the police station by the Delhi Police, he said.

DCP Dwarka, Anto Alphonse, under whom the designated hospital falls, has also visited the hospital and spoken to the administration to ensure the cleanliness of the pillow and toilet, he added.

The constable was tested on April 17 at the DDU dispensary in Tilak Vihar and his result came positive on April 18.

