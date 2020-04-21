STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t ban students from online class for unpaid fees: Sisodia to pvt schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday to private schools to not bar students from online classes even if their parents fail to pay the school fees.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during his online interaction with capital’s private school principals on Monday | twitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday to private schools to not bar students from online classes even if their parents fail to pay the school fees.The Education Minister held meeting with over 300 private school principals via video-conferencing to discuss the progress of online happiness session during the ongoing lockdown.

Referring to the recent order issued by the AAP government, Sisodia said, “Considering the unusual times that we all are going through, the students’ learning should not be allowed to suffer. We need to take utmost care while dealing with this issue. So, let the students attend the online classes even if their parents are unable to pay their fees.”

The online discussion that went on for almost an hour had principals sharing strategies for supporting students’ learning through online devices, said an official.“Met with principals of more than 300 private schools today. A very productive discussion on important issues like well-being of students and  maximising learning through online classes during the lockdown. Heartened that many are using Happiness Delhi’s curriculum in their schools,” the deputy chief minister later tweeted.

“From April 4, the Delhi government initiated special weekly sessions on ‘parenting in the times of corona’. We have sent a daily exercise or activity through SMS/IVR to parents’ phones for students of classes Nursery to Class VIII. Happiness classes will also be conducted by our trained teachers online, everyday at 4 pm. The idea behind this effort is to help every home become a school, and every parent taking on the role of a teacher,” said Shailendra Sharma, Principal Advisor to Director of Education on monday.

Whatsapp classes
Teachers at Delhi government schools and MCD schools are tutoring students by sharing study material through pictures, voice notes on WhatsApp

