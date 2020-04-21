STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

As Justice Prathiba M Singh was not inclined to entertain the petition, it was withdrawn by the petitioner with the liberty to move the apex court.

Published: 21st April 2020 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as "Tablighi Jamaat" or "Masjid Markaz", saying a similar issue was before the Supreme Court.

As Justice Prathiba M Singh was not inclined to entertain the petition, it was withdrawn by the petitioner with the liberty to move the apex court.

"Considering that the Supreme Court is already seized of similar issues, the court is not inclined to entertain the present petition....The present petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to avail remedies as may be available in accordance with law," the court said.

The petitioner -- advocate M M Kashyap -- had said in his plea that after the Tablighi event, Kejriwal via his tweets "deliberately" classified several cases under a separate caption -- "Masjid Markaz".

He had alleged that this amounted to religious profiling.

During the hearing, held via video conferencing, Kashyap's lawyers --  M Qayam-ud-din and Fozia Rahman -- told the court that their matter was distinct from the issues before the apex court.

However, as the court was not inclined to hear the matter, the petition was withdrawn.

The petition had claimed that reporting of the coronavirus cases under a separate category has led to "communal antagonism" and perpetrating of hatred against a specific religious community.

It had contended that when the atmosphere was already tense and sensitive in Delhi, post the riots in northeast parts of the national capital, such reporting of COVID-19 cases would only deteriorate the situation.

The petition had sought directions to Kejriwal and Delhi government to prohibit and stop alleged dissemination of coronavirus infection data on the basis of religious or communal classification and to take action against those who are allegedly "vilifying" the muslim community on social media platforms or internet websites.

The Tablighi Jamaat Markaz (centre) at Nizamuddin where a religious congregation was held has emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamuddin markaz Tablighi jamaat Delhi covid case Delhi covid 19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp