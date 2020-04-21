HC tells Delhi government to curb cases of domestic violence amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the AAP government here to hold top-level meeting to deliberate on measures to curb domestic violence and protect the victims during the coronavirus lockdown.

A bench of Justices JR Midha and Jyoti Singh further directed that a decision be taken in three days and steps required to protect victims of domestic abuse be immediately implemented. The April 18 order, uploaded Sunday night, came on an NGO’s plea seeking measures to safeguard victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the lockdown.

The court, which heard the matter via video conferencing on April 18, also issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the National and Delhi women commissions seeking their stand on the petition by April 24.

During the hearing, the Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had told the court that there are sufficient measures in place to safeguard victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the lockdown.

(With agency inputs)