After pizza delivery boy, fair price shop worker tests COVID-19 positive in central Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a pizza delivery boy, a worker at a fair price shop (FPS) in central Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. “One person working as a helper at a fair price shop in Roop Nagar area has been tested positive” confirmed, Nidhi Srivastava, district magistrate, central Delhi.

The Delhi government is using such shops for distribution of food items across the national capital and in such a scenario, the biggest worry for the administration is to track and identify people who might have collected free ration from the shop. Approximately, 70 lakh people are registered under the Food Safety Policy in Delhi.



“Now, we are trying to identify all who might have come in contact with the person,” added Srivastava. The local administration has shut the shop and barricaded it. The 61-year-old worker has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The senior citizen has no travel history.

The Delhi Government Ration Dealers Union is blaming the Arvind Kejriwal government for not providing enough safety gear to them. According to them, there are 1,673 beneficiaries registered at the particular shop in Roop Nagar.



After the man showed symptoms on April 18, he visited a private clinic where his samples were taken for COVID-19 and the results came on Monday night after which he was admitted.



“We have been demanding basic safety gear and gloves, sanitisers and a thermal screening facility. This incident should wake up the administration before the situation gets out of control,” said Saurabh Gupta, secretary of the union.