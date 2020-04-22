Azadpur Mandi opens 24x7; vegetable vendor succumbs to COVID-19

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: On the day that the Delhi government allowed Azadpur Mandi to be open for round-the-clock operations, a vegetable trader who worked at the wholesale market succumbed to COVID-19 at Max Hospital in Saket.



Fifty-seven-year-old Bhola Dutt was admitted on April 19 where he tested positive and died the next day.In order to provide relief to farmers, Delhi administration decided to open Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Azadpur 24x7.

This decision was taken keeping in mind uninterrupted supply of groceries in the city, as the government had received reports of rise in prices in certain areas.Recently, Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) took measures like implementation of the Odd-Even rule and installation of disinfection machines at the entrance gates of the market.



“The district administration is investigating the case and indentifying all the contacts, we do not have much information right now, no decision has been taken about any change in operations. We are waiting for more reports,” informed Adil Khan, chairman APMC.

However, crowds thronged the market to buy fruits and vegetables on the Tuesday.Incidentally, Union Minister of State for HomeAaffairs G Kishan Reddy also visited the wholesale market to take stock of the facilities and arrangements made at the market for farmers.

“It is very sad that the a Mandi trader died and the administration is not paying due attention. I appeal to the CM to seal the market and sanitise it. All the vendors should be tested. Social distancing is not being followed inside the markt and I feel that it is time to shift the market to an open space,” said Anil Malhotra, a vendor.

Delhi Development minister Gopal Rai had said that from Tuesday, vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm and, trucks will be allowed to enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am.