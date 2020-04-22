Sanitation worker succumbs to coronavirus in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the two sanitation workers under East Delhi Municipal Corporation who had contracted COVID-19, and were deployed in Shahdara area, succumbed to the infection while the other patient is currently admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital.

“We are being given poor quality safety kits and are threatened that we will lose our jobs if we refuse to work. Firstly we are risking our lives and then no care is given to us. We should be given new kits every day, how can safety gears be repeated,” said Sanjay Gehlot, Delhi head of sanitation worker’s union.



When contacted, an EDMC officials they didn’t elaborate whether the civic body is considering to send staff on quarantine or provide better safety kits.

Meanwhile, more healthcare workers continue to get affected by COVIS-19. One more doctor and a nurse of Lady Hardinge Medical College tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Lok Nayak Hospital set up a fact-finding committee after the family members of COVID-19 patient alleged that the hospital authorities were not taking proper care of the individual admitted.



Hospital authorities though dismissed the claims saying that the allegations do not appear to be “ingrained in facts” and were made out of “emotional distress”.