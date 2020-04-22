STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sanitation worker succumbs to coronavirus in Delhi

One more doctor and a nurse of Lady Hardinge Medical College tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Test at a camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Bhubaneswar

Representational image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the two sanitation workers under East Delhi Municipal Corporation who had contracted COVID-19, and were deployed in Shahdara area, succumbed to the infection while the other patient is currently admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital.

“We are being given poor quality safety kits and are threatened that we will lose our jobs if we refuse to work. Firstly we are risking our lives and then no care is given to us. We should be given new kits every day, how can safety gears be repeated,” said Sanjay Gehlot, Delhi head of sanitation worker’s union.

When contacted, an EDMC officials they didn’t elaborate whether the civic body is considering to send staff on quarantine or provide better safety kits.

Meanwhile, more healthcare workers continue to get affected by COVIS-19. One more doctor and a nurse of Lady Hardinge Medical College tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Lok Nayak Hospital set up a fact-finding committee after the family members of COVID-19 patient alleged that the hospital authorities were not taking proper care of the individual admitted.

Hospital authorities though dismissed the claims saying that the allegations do not appear to be “ingrained in facts” and were made out of “emotional distress”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp