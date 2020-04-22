STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more policemen test positive in central district, 16 cops infected so far in Delhi

The trio have been isolated from other staff and police personnel who came into their contact have been asked to stay in home quarantine.

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava along with other police officer visits Azadpur Mandi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three more policemen have been found coronavirus positive in the national capital. All of them are deployed at the Central district’s Nabi Karim police station.The Nabi Karim area in the Central district was declared a containment zone on April 10.

The trio have been isolated from other staff and police personnel who came into their contact have been asked to stay in home quarantine. Earlier, eight policemen in the Chandni Mahal police station of the same district had tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were on picket duty and the contact tracing is going on, police said. They have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital while their families have been asked to home quarantine themselves, a senior police officer said.

Also, a constable who was posted at the immigration counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-3 was found positive for the coronavirus. He has been hospitalised. However, a traffic police ASI who had tested positive for the coronavirus has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.
A constable in Delhi Police’s special cell also tested positive for coronavirus two days ago.

The Delhi government on Monday started the use of rapid antibody test kits in the containment zones in the Central district of the national capital.According to an official from the Health Department, the kits were used in the Nabi Karim area and all the test reports returned negative.

“First, we used the kits in the Nabi Karim containment zone in the Central district. We collected more than 60 samples, all of which returned negative,”an official from the Health Department said.

With agency inputs

