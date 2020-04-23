STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi govt to hold counselling sessions for homeless, migrant labourers

The official said that counselling particularly of those individuals, who are into drug abuse, aims to help them in getting rid of addiction.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Psychologists of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences have been roped in by the government to provide counselling to the people at shelter homes. (Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has roped in 11 teams of psychologists from Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for counselling of homeless and migrant labourers, who were shifted to about 350 shelters at various locations in all 11 districts following lockdown.

Officials said that individual counselling sessions are being organised at all shelter homes after which individuals might be admitted to the hospitals for further treatment, if required.“Several homeless and migrants were relocated to government-run facilities after lockdown was implemented. Since then, they have been living in isolation. They are disturbed and facing different issues. So, to address all those issues, sessions are being conducted to counsel them… This will help them and the administration as well,” said Rakesh Dahiya, sub-divisional magistrate (Chanakyapuri) of New Delhi district.

The official said that counselling particularly of those individuals, who are into drug abuse, aims to help them in getting rid of addiction.“At a later stage, we may think to hold a skill training workshop for them too,” said Dahiya.IHBAS institute had set up 11 teams comprising three doctors for each district.

“Teams have started treatment of some and in rare cases, a few of them have already been admitted to the hospital for proper attention. They are suffering from basic depression and anxiety due to the situation,” said Dr Nimesh G Desai, director of IHBAS.

The exercise is being conducted following March 31 order of SC, which had directed authorities to deal with migrant workers, planning to leave for their native places amid restrictions because of COVID-19 outbreak, in a humane manner.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the apex court asked the governments to provide shelter, food, medical aid, and counselling. The first round of counselling of all inmates is likely to be completed in all shelter homes by Thursday after which review would start.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp