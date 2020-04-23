COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi govt to hold counselling sessions for homeless, migrant labourers

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has roped in 11 teams of psychologists from Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for counselling of homeless and migrant labourers, who were shifted to about 350 shelters at various locations in all 11 districts following lockdown.

Officials said that individual counselling sessions are being organised at all shelter homes after which individuals might be admitted to the hospitals for further treatment, if required.“Several homeless and migrants were relocated to government-run facilities after lockdown was implemented. Since then, they have been living in isolation. They are disturbed and facing different issues. So, to address all those issues, sessions are being conducted to counsel them… This will help them and the administration as well,” said Rakesh Dahiya, sub-divisional magistrate (Chanakyapuri) of New Delhi district.

The official said that counselling particularly of those individuals, who are into drug abuse, aims to help them in getting rid of addiction.“At a later stage, we may think to hold a skill training workshop for them too,” said Dahiya.IHBAS institute had set up 11 teams comprising three doctors for each district.

“Teams have started treatment of some and in rare cases, a few of them have already been admitted to the hospital for proper attention. They are suffering from basic depression and anxiety due to the situation,” said Dr Nimesh G Desai, director of IHBAS.

The exercise is being conducted following March 31 order of SC, which had directed authorities to deal with migrant workers, planning to leave for their native places amid restrictions because of COVID-19 outbreak, in a humane manner.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the apex court asked the governments to provide shelter, food, medical aid, and counselling. The first round of counselling of all inmates is likely to be completed in all shelter homes by Thursday after which review would start.