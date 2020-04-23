Jailbreak: 11 juveniles escape from Delhi correctional home amid COVID-19 lockdown

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eleven juveniles escaped from a correctional home in Central Delhi after allegedly injuring its security in-charge and three police personnel, amid the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All of them are in the age group of 16 to 18 years and they escaped from the correctional home near Delhi Gate on Wednesday evening, police said.

While escaping, they attacked its security in-charge and in an ensuing fight, the three police personnel were injured, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

They broke the lock of the main gate and escaped, he said, adding that police were informed about the incident around 7.15 pm on Wednesday.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged after treatment, the officer said.

The parents of the absconding juveniles were contacted immediately after the incident.

One of the juveniles, a resident of Kailash Nagar, who fled to his home was brought back to the correctional home by police.

Efforts are on to trace the other absconding juveniles, the officer said.