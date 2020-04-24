STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus lockdown proving to be a nightmare for those shifting houses

As per industry experts, March 21 marks the commencement of the busiest period of packing and moving, which continues till July mid-week.

Published: 24th April 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dozens of trucks parked at the once bustling Azadpur Mandi

Dozens of trucks parked at the once bustling Azadpur Mandi. (File Photo)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the lockdown imposed across the country, a particular problem plagues those who were in the middle of shifting to new properties.

The frequency of people shifting in and out of the national capital region is approximately 6,000 per day during this time of the year. But the coronavirus outbreak has brought almost everything to a standstill.

Ramesh Agarwal, chairman of ‘Agarwal Packers and Movers’ one of the country’s biggest chains in this area is still a busy man these days.

“I have approximately 900 trucks stranded on roadsides after the nationwide lockdown was announced. The household goods in them are of course safe but our customers are suffering. A customer of ours, who has already shifted to Hyderabad still has most of his household goods stuck at his old address in Delhi. He thus is paying rent for both the places” Agarwal informed.

Similar is the story of a government employee who was transferred from Delhi to Bhubaneswar just a few days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Everything was packed and loaded on to the truck but has not been able to reach the final destination and is currently waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

All the trucks have a GPS tracker fitted for companies to track the movements, added Agarwal. 

