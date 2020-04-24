STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Another government hospital in Delhi sealed after 14 staff test positive

The hospital is not a designated COVID-19 hospital yet it has become a hotspot.

Published: 24th April 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital satff wearing PPE kit stand at LNJP hospital during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fourteen healthcare workers of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, making it a hotspot.

On April 21, a doctor and four other staff members had tested positive for the virus at the 100 bedded multi-speciality district hospital located in Jahangirpuri under the Delhi government.

Earlier, two other doctors had tested positive.

The hospital is not a designated COVID-19 hospital yet it has become a hotspot. According to sources, the hospital has been closed for sanitization.

Earlier, the Delhi State Cancer Institute Hospital had become the epicentre of COVID-19 positive cases among health workers.

Safdarjung gynae department sanitised

After two gynaecologists and a nurse tested positive at Safdarjung Hospital, the department was closed for sanitization and fumigation. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital has also sent 57 healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, to quarantine after they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Over 75 healthcare workers in Delhi have been infected so far and many are under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has started putting restrictions on healthcare workers on posting photos, videos or messages on social media sites.

The staff has been instructed to raise any matter with the administration first.

The state health department has formed a State Level Media Cell (SLMC) to deal with issues, misinformation, complaints and requests for medical intervention.

On Thursday, two more patients succumbed to the virus taking the toll in the city to 48. The positive cases continue to surge in Delhi with 128 fresh cases being reported.

Till Thursday, 1,518 cases remain active. Meanwhile, 12 members of a family have tested positive for COVID-19.

