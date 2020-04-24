STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi airport emerges as major hub for medical essentials supply

This facility performs logistics, aggregation and distribution of large consignments of Medical supplies, which are being imported to India.

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With operation of over 20 cargo flights daily, the Delhi Airport has emerged as major hub for import and distribution of medical essentials. A 3,800 sq mt unique dedicated distribution facility has been made operational at Delhi Airport by DIAL within a record time of seven days.

Officials said that at this facility the first shipment comprising of 24 MT cargo arrived on April 21 having 70,000 personal protective suits and several such consignments are scheduled to flow in and get processed through Delhi Airport in the coming days comprising body suits, face mask, hand gloves and goggles.

Despite the lockdown imposed to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the state-of-the-art facilities at Delhi’s Air Cargo terminal has been operating 24x7 to support the country in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies.

The staff of all the stakeholders like Cargo Terminal Operators (CELEBI and DCSC), ground handling teams, Customs/ CISF officials, agents/ forwarders, etc. are all working tirelessly to effectively manage the cargo operations by following all guidelines of social distancing, temperature check, sanitisation of the premises and robust health precautions.

Commenting on this, CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said, “We are honoured to be designated as the major hub for import and distribution of medical essentials at this time of crisis by Ministry of Civil Aviation. Even during the lockdown, Delhi Airport is functioning 24*7 to handle the International and domestic cargo movements for essential commodities including healthcare and medical supplies and it continues to stand committed to serve the nation by working closely with all its stakeholders. At DIAL, we provide world class services by playing a critical role in overall air cargo supply chain. Delhi Airport is the gateway of choice for trade connectivity.”

So far over 20 lakh pieces of face masks, 2 Lakh bottles of sanitizers, 70,000 body suits, 1.5 lakh PPE kits and 50,000 other medical equipment have been channelised across India through Delhi Airport.

Airport cargo players step up

The staff of all the stakeholders like Cargo Terminal Operators (CELEBI and DCSC), ground handling teams, Customs/ CISF officials, agents/ forwarders, etc. are all working tirelessly to effectively manage the cargo operations.

