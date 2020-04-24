STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

For a good cause during this coronavirus pandemic

We look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with COVID-19.

Published: 24th April 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman.

Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Hugh Jackman.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Drop in the Ocean

While the COVID-19 pandemic is naturally on the top of everyone’s list of worries right now, there are plenty of other issues facing humanity and the world in general. Not least among these is plastic pollution, so when the latter can help fight the former, it’s good news for everyone. The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has come out with a range of face masks, made using plastic pollution from the world’s oceans, and are presently available for pre-order. The 15,000 masks already ordered, PADI says, have helped remove and reuse close to 600 kgs of ocean waste. “We are not profiting from this product,” Lisa Nicklin, from PADI Worldwide, told CNN. “We’re very much a heart-and-soul organization. We care about the ocean and our diver community, so we wanted to be able to put our hands on our hearts and say that we’re not profiting off this difficult time.”

Lights, Camera, Action

Celebrities around the world are putting their faces on all sorts of charity drives and relief efforts to help combat the global pandemic.Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, however, decided to put his entire anatomy to good use, when he posted a nude picture of himself on Instagram to help raise money for fellow actor Jeffrey Wright’s ‘Brooklyn for Life!’ fundraiser. Elgort captioned his skin pic, writing “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO” which redirects those who click to the fundraiser’s page.While Instagram made him remove the picture because of the nudity, Elgort later posted a video on Instagram stories, and while noting that donations were increasing, said, “I don’t know how much of this is from the post, but it seems a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours. Thanks a lot, looks like it was worth it. Sorry if I offended anybody, but we did a good thing. And my dad took the picture by the way. He was mad, he said that I needed to give him credit.” Given Elgort’s fan following, we’re betting his dad’s not the only mad one, especially with the picture having been taken down.

Celebrity Feud

It took a global pandemic for these two Hollywood superstars to finally put their longstanding ‘feud’ to rest, though something tells us they’ll be at each others’ throats as soon as this crisis will pass. Real life close friends and on-camera arch-nemeses Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman came together to announce they are putting their long-running (fake) one-upmanship aside for once, and collaborating to help raise money for America’s Food Fund. “For one day and one day only, we’ve agreed to agree to not disagree,” Reynolds says in the video. “And only a pandemic could make that happen.” Those who donate will get the opportunity to have Reynolds and Jackman visit their homes (post the pandemic, obviously) and even help the winning donors’ kids sell lemonade from a lemonade stand. Naturally, as the pair made the video announcement from their respective homes, the message quickly devolved into a lot of eye-rolling and scoffing as the actors did their best not to tear each other down, as is their usual gag for the cameras. And just like the two actors, the joke never seems to get old.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp