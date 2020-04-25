IIT-Delhi develops web dashboard to predict coronavirus spread in country

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has developed a web-based dashboard for tracking and predicting the spread of COVID-19 in India.The PRACRITI (Prediction and Assessment of Corona Infections and Transmission in India) dashboard will provide the R0 values of each district and state in India based on the data available from sources such as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the scientists, “A key parameter of interest on COVID-19 is the basic reproduction number R0 and its countrywide variability. R0 refers to the number of people to whom the disease spreads from a single infected person. For instance, if an active COVID-19 patient infects two uninfected persons, the R0 is two. Hence, reduction of R0 is the key in controlling and mitigating the COVID-19 in India.”



“Getting the district-wise R0 is crucial as this will enable authorities to know the exact rate of spread in India locally,” said professor Krishnan of the Civil Engineering department.

“The projections are given for a three-week period, which is updated on a weekly basis. The researchers believe that such a platform will be highly useful for healthcare bodies, local and central authorities, to efficiently plan for different future scenarios and resource allocation,” said a researcher.

“Three weeks ahead district-wise prediction of infections in India provided by PRACRITI can be of immense help for policymakers for planning strategic interventions for controlling COVID-19 spread in India,” said Kodamana from the institute’s Chemical Engineering Department.