Delhi man kills wife after fight over children’s future

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly killed his wife after an argument over their children’s future turned violent. This was the second marriage for both of them and the accused had himself informed the police about the incident. The incident took place in the Madipur J.J. Colony which has been declared a containment zone for the deadly coronavirus by the authorities.

A police official said that at about 3.30 am on Saturday they received a call about a fight between the husband and wife. Acting on the information when the police reached the spot they found the body of the woman on the floor. According to the police, 34-year-old Raisul Azam, a street vendor, had gotten married to Gulshan (39) some months back.

Azam has three children with his first wife while Gulshan had six children from her first husband. On Saturday, the police said, they were discussing about the future of their children but following some differences the discussion turned into an argument which later became violent. Unable to manage the situation, Azam lost his patience and hit at Gulshan’s head with a stick.

The blow was what resulted in the death of the woman. Azam had himself informed the police about the quarrel but before the police could arrive, he had already killed his wife. He confessed to the crime before and was then arrested. As the couple got married only a few months back, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate level probe is also being done, the police official said, adding that as the area is a containment zone so all the respective departments have been informed. In another incident, a couple had killed the parents of the husband in Dwarka district on Friday night. Both have been arrested.