STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Successfully cured COVID-19 patient using plasma therapy: Delhi's Max Hospital

When a 49-year-old man patient showed no signs of improvement, his family requested for administration of plasma therapy on compassionate grounds.

Published: 26th April 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first COVID-19 positive patient to be administered plasma therapy on compassionate grounds at Max Hospital, Saket has now fully recovered and was discharged on Sunday. He had been weaned off ventilator support seven days ago, said the authorities.

The administration said that it was the family of the patient who came forward to arrange a donor for extracting plasma.The donor had recovered from the infection (confirmed by two consecutive negative reports) three weeks before her donation and again tested COVID-19 negative at the time of donation along with other standard tests to rule out infections like Hep B, C and HIV.

According to doctors, a single donor can donate 400 ml of plasma which can save two lives, as 200 ml is sufficient to treat one patient.Four more COVID-19 patients had been given plasma therapy treatment in Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the last few weeks and they have shown signs of improvement.

“The health of one of the patients in LNJP on Saturday was sinking. After plasma therapy, his health has improved, and it has also boosted our confidence and enthusiasm regarding plasma therapy,” the CM said.
Following the success of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients, the government now looks forward to receiving more donors to cure the rest.

According to sources, the government has requested many of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were rescued from the Markaz mosque in Nizamuddin West and have already recovered from the virus to donate plasma.

“Many of the Markaz attendees have agreed to donate their plasma, around 200 of them have given their concern,” said an official.

A senior doctor associated with one of the designated COVID-19 hospitals in the city said that many of the patients from Markaz had completed their quarantine period and shifted to care centres.

“Those shifted to care centres have reported two consecutive negative tests. More tests will be done before taking their plasma,” the doctor noted.

How does plasma therapy work?
Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure adopted by professionals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. In this treatment, plasma from a COVID-19 patient who has recovered from the disease is transfused into a coronavirus patient who is in critical condition. The treatment transfers the immunity from the healthy person to the sick.

ALSO READ| Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Max Hospital Plasma therapy COVID19 Coronavirus coronavirus cure Delhi COVID19 cure Delhi coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp